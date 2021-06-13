Manchester City star fuels speculation over his future by hinting at ‘different reasons’ damaging his performance

Raheem Sterling’s comments after England’s 1-0 win over Croatia could serve as further evidence that he wants out of Manchester City.

Sterling, who was a surprise inclusion in the England starting XI ahead of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford, justified his inclusion by scoring the only goal of the game, one which ensured the Three Lions would take all three points from their opening Euro 2020 fixture.

The Man City winger has previously had free-scoring spells of form, during which we wouldn’t have been surprised to see him as clinical in front of goal as he was this afternoon, but his 2020/21 campaign for the Premier League champions was pretty poor by his standards.

There have been rumours of discontent at the Etihad, with The Athletic‘s Sam Lee recently revealing that the 26-year-old wants to leave this summer. His comments in wake of England’s win over Croatia hardly deny the fact that he’s not happy with his current situation.

READ MORE: Video: Vuvuzelas ring out, chants galore and shirts off as England fans celebrate opening Euros win against Croatia outside Wembley Stadium

Sterling is quoted by the Daily Mail saying:

“There are a lot of different reasons I haven’t scored for my club and that’s totally irrelevant now.”

“I’m here with England, I’m enjoying my football and that’s the most important thing and I’m just happy to score.”

It would be interesting to learn what these ‘reasons’ are for Sterling’s dip in form and whether they really could drive him to the point where he’d push to leave Man City. Considering the summer transfer window is now open, as soon as Euro 2020 is done, we may well be able to find out.

Click here for all the latest Euro 2020 news