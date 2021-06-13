Real Madrid are interested in signing Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Dortmund, according to a report published by Todo Fichajes.

Hazard, brother of Eden, who was also once on Chelsea’s books alongside his superstar sibling and other brother Kylian, has arguably been the best player in the family over the past 18 months.

Thorgan is a crucial part of Borussia Dortmund’s forward line, while also having earned his stripes with his country, the Belgian Red Devils, playing his part in the win over Russia on Saturday night.

His good work for Dortmund and Belgium has not gone unnoticed, or so is Todo Fichajes’ belief, with the website claiming that Real Madrid are considering a move to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Todo Fichajes’ belief is that Real Madrid would be able to get a deal done if they were to table a bid in the region of €30M. Though, knowing Dortmund, Florentino Perez may well be ambitious in thinking that.

