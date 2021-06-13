Reported Chelsea target Declan Rice tweeted a throwback photo of himself wearing a Blues kit… before deleting it soon after.

Rice made his international tournament debut for England in a 1-0 victory over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, standing arm-in-arm with childhood friend Mason Mount ahead of kick-off.

The Three Lions pair, who came through the ranks at Chelsea together, belted out the national anthem while stood by each other’s side. That’s a dream moment for any best friends.

Rice marked it with the below tweet, sent out to his 225k followers.

Bizarrely, Rice felt it necessary to delete the post soon after sending it – even though it would only have served as inspiration for those who are dreaming of following in his footsteps.

Could it be – and we’re speculating here – because of all the talk linking him with a move back to Chelsea?

The Telegraph reported at the tail end of May that Chelsea’s interest in signing Rice was alive and kicking, with Tammy Abraham potentially being offered as part of the deal.

That in mind, it probably wouldn’t have been a good look for Rice if he were to send out a post of him in a Chelsea shirt, regardless of how old the picture is, and irrespective of the intent.

Still, he didn’t HAVE to delete it…

