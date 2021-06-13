Video: Man City star Raheem Sterling gets England’s Euro 2020 campaign up and running with well-taken goal vs Croatia

England have scored their first goal of Euro 2020, with Manchester City star Raheem Sterling finishing well after a fine ball from Kalvin Phillips.
The City forward is also celebrating his first ever goal in an international tournament for England, and it could be an important one against a tricky opponent in Group D…
Sterling has often been a prolific scorer for City, but he’s sometimes received criticism for not quite doing it as consistently for his country.
Now, however, he’s the main man for Gareth Southgate’s side as they head towards what could be an opening day win at the European Championships.