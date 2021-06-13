Pundit names the potential signing that “Liverpool need to get over the line”

Liverpool have been told they should try to seal the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks Tielemans could be a good fit for Liverpool, who he feels needed a signing in that area of the pitch even if Georginio Wijnaldum weren’t leaving Anfield.

MORE: Wijnaldum explains decision to leave Liverpool for PSG

Liverpool have been linked with an interest in Tielemans by Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, and one imagines his fine form for Leicester will have plenty of suitors showing an interest in him this summer.

Brendan Rodgers could struggle to keep hold of his FA Cup final hero, with Leicester once again missing out on a place in the top four, meaning some of their star names may well be tempted to leave to play Champions League football.

Discussing Tielemans being a possible signing for Liverpool, Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “He’s definitely good enough. He’s a great player and Liverpool definitely need to replace Wijnaldum. I thought they needed another midfielder even if Wijnaldum had stayed.

“It’s definitely something Liverpool need to get over the line.

“I just don’t see Leicester letting him go though, even if the player wanted to go. I don’t see Leicester letting any of their better players go.”

Liverpool have also been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach ace Florian Neuhaus as an option in that area of their squad by SPORT1 in recent times.