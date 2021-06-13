Speaking to talkSPORT, Jose Mourinho has revealed what went through his head when Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s clash with Finland on Saturday.

The football world was rocked as the Inter Milan midfielder fell to the turf unchallenged, with the 29-year-old requiring resuscitation on the field of play in order to save his life.

Football fans watched their TV screens in horror, desperately hoping that Eriksen was okay, with our thoughts, and prayers, going to the player and his loved ones.

Thankfully, it has since been confirmed that Eriksen is in a stable condition in hospital, but not before all those close to him endured something truly harrowing.

While former manager Jose Mourinho doesn’t quite come into that ‘close’ bracket, he does know Eriksen personally from their time spent together at Tottenham.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mourinho revealed that the incident reduced him to tears, with the former Spurs boss praying for Eriksen’s recovery.

Mourinho really speaks from the heart here…

“I prayed yesterday, I cried yesterday.” “God was looking at football.” ? José Mourinho reveals he cried watching the incident involving Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/1TY2gyARZv — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 13, 2021

