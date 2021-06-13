(Video) Austria star Marko Arnautovic celebrates goal vs North Macedonia with bizarre episode of pure rage

Former Stoke City and West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic was visibly angry after scoring for Austria against North Macedonia this evening.

Arnautovic, who departed the Hammers in search of a payday in the Chinese Super League, still made the Austria squad for Euro 2020, despite playing at a non-competitive level, but was not given the nod to start their opening group game.

The 32-year-old, who clearly thinks quite a lot of himself, was introduced as a second-half substitute, and that decision was justified. Arnautovic dribbled the ball past the North Macedonian goalkeeper before finding the net.

Despite that fact that he was scoring a third goal, with Austria already winning the contest 2-1, and against a side who are minnows of the international game, Arnautovic was pumped full of passion after the ball rippled the back of the net.

That passion came out as pure rage, with Arnautovic visibly angry at something, or someone, during the celebrations of his goal. It’s all a little bit baffling, but a memorable moment in a game which we didn’t think would deliver.

When you’ve just scored for #AUT at @Euro2020 – and clearly want to get something off your chest… What did you make of this Marko Arnautovic celebration? ?#ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/5yBCyWxcjo — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 13, 2021

