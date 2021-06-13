Video: Nasty moment Timothy Castagne suffered double fractured eye socket after scary collision that has ruled Belgium star out of entire Euros

In the 24th minute of last night’s European Championships clash between Belgium and Russia, there was unfortunately another nasty injury scare that has left someone sidelined for the entire tournament.

As the ball looped forward, the battling Castagne duelled with Daler Kuzyaev in the air but the pair unfortunately clashed heads, in a moment that left the duo needing to be replaced.

Castagne was replaced by Thomas Meunier in the 27th minute whilst Kuzyaev was swapped for Denis Cheryshev a couple of minutes later.

Roberto Martinez unfortunately confirmed that Castagne will now miss the rest of the tournament, per Sky Sports, as the right wing-back has suffered a double fracture to his right eye socket.

See More: Leicester City rival Liverpool and Chelsea for transfer of young goal machine

Selain kejadian tragis Eriksen semalam, bek kanan Belgia Timothy Castagne juga mengalami cedera patah tulang orbita setelah berbenturan dengan gelandang Rusia Daler Kuzyayev. ? Castagne dipastikan harus out dari Euro tahun ini. ?pic.twitter.com/qJj44MDikr — Extra Time Indonesia (@idextratime) June 13, 2021

Pictures from UEFA.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds United expected to complete three transfer deals in coming weeks, including £11m signing ‘Southgate has lost the plot’ and ‘criminal’ – These England fans react to lineup for Euro 2020 opener against Croatia Liverpool star set to spark transfer speculation after celebrating birthday with big-name Brazilian

Castagne thoroughly deserved the chance to shine for Belgium this summer, having continued his fine emergence at Atalanta by starring for Leicester in his debut season in the Premier League.

We’re wishing Castagne a speedy recovery, hopefully the 25-year-old’s treatment goes smoothly and the ace will be back for the start of next season with Leicester.