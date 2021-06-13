Video: Neymar converts penalty kick to score Brazil’s second goal over Venezuela

Brazil is off to a good start in the Copa América as Marquinhos opened up the scoring for the Seleção.

In a tight fixture against Venezuela, Brazil was able to earn a penalty kick after a foul inside the box. Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. took to the penalty kick opportunity.

The 29-year-old beat Joel Graterol to score Brazil’s second goal, and they now have a 2-0 lead over Venezuela and look prime to secure all three points for their squad.