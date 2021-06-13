Video: ‘Stay strong, I love you’ – Heung-Min Son dedicates goal to ex-Spurs teammate Christian Eriksen after devastating collapse

In the 18th minute of today’s World Cup Qualifier between South Korea and Lebanon, the Red Devils were awarded a penalty that was tucked away by Heung-Min Son.

After Son slotted the ball into the bottom corner with a fine spot-kick, the Tottenham Hotspur superstar dedicated his celebration to former teammate Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is thankfully in a stable condition now after collapsing in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 clash against Finland yesterday, in a deeply concerning moment that saw the match postponed until later.

Son rushed over to the camera whilst holding up two and three fingers on each hand, symbolising the ’23’ shirt that Eriksen used to wear as he starred for Spurs.

Son can also be lip-read saying ‘Christian, stay strong, I love you!’ in beautiful scenes.

See More: These football fans react to “vile” TV coverage of tragic Christian Eriksen scenes

2??3?? Son Heung-Min dedicates his goal to former #THFC teammate Christian Eriksen. ?? “I love you.” pic.twitter.com/gmC2AOcafa — Jason (Hanshin) Lee (@Jasons_JaysHub) June 13, 2021

“Hey Christian, stay strong, I love you!” Son Heung-min ran to the camera to dedicate his goal to Christian Eriksen. ????#AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/Lqj79LoW4Y — Asian Football (@AsianFootballs) June 13, 2021

Pictures from KBS.

More Stories / Latest News “He will go down as a legend” – Arsenal star tipped to be one of the club’s best ever Leeds United tipped to sign Chelsea star for one key reason Jesse Lingard to West Ham transfer “a formality” despite Man United talks

It’s lovely to see the outpouring of support for Eriksen and his family after such a scary moment and everyone that helped ensure the Dane left the Stadium yesterday in a stable condition is a true hero.