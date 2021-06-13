Menu

Video: ‘Stay strong, I love you’ – Heung-Min Son dedicates goal to ex-Spurs teammate Christian Eriksen after devastating collapse

In the 18th minute of today’s World Cup Qualifier between South Korea and Lebanon, the Red Devils were awarded a penalty that was tucked away by Heung-Min Son.

After Son slotted the ball into the bottom corner with a fine spot-kick, the Tottenham Hotspur superstar dedicated his celebration to former teammate Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is thankfully in a stable condition now after collapsing in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 clash against Finland yesterday, in a deeply concerning moment that saw the match postponed until later.

Son rushed over to the camera whilst holding up two and three fingers on each hand, symbolising the ’23’ shirt that Eriksen used to wear as he starred for Spurs.

Son can also be lip-read saying ‘Christian, stay strong, I love you!’ in beautiful scenes.

Pictures from KBS.

It’s lovely to see the outpouring of support for Eriksen and his family after such a scary moment and everyone that helped ensure the Dane left the Stadium yesterday in a stable condition is a true hero.

