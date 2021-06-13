Menu

Video: Vuvuzelas ring out, chants galore and shirts off as England fans celebrate opening Euros win against Croatia outside Wembley Stadium

England National Team
The scenes of the England supporters after the Three Lions captured a 1-0 victory against Croatia in their Euro 2020s opener have been caught on camera…

After Gareth Southgate’s men captured victory to start off their campaign, supporters were understandably revelling in the glory and excitement outside Wembley Stadium.

Many fans were seen with their shirts off as they were downing pints, whilst some added to the atmosphere by sounding off Vuvuzelas – which became popular at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The excitement and promise brewed from a rare comfortable victory for England in a major tournament may well do the trick to relax what will be some sore heads tomorrow morning.

