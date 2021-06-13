Gini Wijnaldum dedicates goal to Liverpool star by mimicking celebration

Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum dedicated his goal for Netherlands against Ukraine to international teammate Virgil Van Dijk.

Wijnaldum, though he is officially under contract with Liverpool until June 30th, will be playing for Paris Saint-Germain next season. That has already been confirmed by the French giants.

Though the Liverpool chapter of his career has now come to an end, the club will always be in his heart, with the Champions League and Premier League triumphs unforgettable memories.

Liverpool also house one of Wijnaldum’s closest friends in the game, Virgil Van Dijk, and you don’t imagine their friendship will be ending with the midfielder’s departure from Merseyside.

If Van Dijk had any concerns that Wijnaldum was going to move onto greener pastures in Paris and forget that he ever existed, he definitely won’t be worrying after Netherlands’ 3-2 win over Ukraine.

Wijnaldum scored the opening goal for the Dutch on home turf in a game which proved to be the most entertaining contest of the Euro 2020 tournament so far.

Having done so, he wheeled away in celebration, dedicating his goal to Van Dijk, who is sadly unable to play in the tournament while he continues to recover from his ACL rupture.

A truly classy touch from Wijnaldum!

Gini Wijnaldum's celebration is a tribute to his injured teammate Virgil Van Dijk, who would have been the #NED captain had he been fit for #EURO2020



