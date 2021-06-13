Newcastle United are reportedly growing in confidence over sealing the permanent transfer of Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock.

According to the Chronicle, it seems the feeling inside the club is that Arsenal could allow Willock to leave for the right price this summer after his superb loan stint at St James’ Park.

Willock joined Newcastle from Arsenal in the second half of last season, and his superb form played a key part in helping Steve Bruce’s side stay clear of relegation.

It’s no surprise the Magpies seem keen to keep Willock for longer, but some Arsenal fans may be worried about this latest transfer news surrounding their talented young midfielder.

Willock looks a huge prospect for the future and surely deserves more chances in Mikel Arteta’s side, especially now that Dani Ceballos’ time at the club has come to an end following his two years on loan from Real Madrid.

Arsenal will surely regret it if they let Willock join Newcastle and he continues to impress, with other big clubs sure to take notice of him before too long.

AFC supporters will know that you can’t be too careful, with Serge Gnabry allowed to leave as a youngster and since growing to become a star player for Bayern Munich and Germany.