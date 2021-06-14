Bid made: Chelsea offering £43m-plus-player transfer deal, could include another player in the move

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer to Inter Milan for right-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Morocco international has shone at the San Siro, establishing himself as one of the finest attacking full-backs in Europe, and he looks like he’d be a fine fit at Chelsea.

MORE: Surprise Chelsea star targeted by Real Madrid

According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Express, Chelsea have tried offering Inter a deal worth £43million, as well as Emerson Palmieri.

As well as that, the Blues could supposedly also be ready to include another player in the deal, with Tammy Abraham, Mateo Kovacic and Davide Zappacosta seemingly available, according to the report.

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping their club can get this deal done, with Hakimi looking set to have a great career at the highest level.

Having said that, a new right-back seems a surprise priority for CFC right now, with Thomas Tuchel already having quality options like Reece James in that position.

Chelsea mustn’t stand still, though, with the club winning the Champions League final in the season just gone and now looking like having the opportunity to become genuine title contenders if they make the right signings this summer.