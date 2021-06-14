Menu

Chelsea transfer target ready to snub Blues in favour of move to fellow European giants

Chelsea FC
Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi would snub a move to Chelsea in favour of joining Paris Saint-Germain, according to French reporter Romain Collet-Gaudin.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the full-back, with Sky Sports reporting previously that the Blues had matched PSG’s £56.1M bid – a figure that was still thought to be some way short of Inter’s valuation.

Thomas Tuchel appears to be intent on sticking with the 3-4-3 system which won him the Champions League, and with Reece James operating as a right-centre-back towards the end of the season, Hakimi would slot it perfectly on the right-flank.

achraf hakimi

Achraf Hakimi dribbles with the ball while playing for Inter Milan

Unfortunately for Chelsea, if it were to come down to a straight choice between a move to Stamford Bridge or the Parc des Princes, French reporter Romain Collet-Gaudin believes that he would sign along the dotted line with PSG.

Hakimi has family in France, which could be what would swing it for the Morocco international, or perhaps he’s just not interested in winning European titles, something that Chelsea have won four of over the past decade.

It’s unclear whether Chelsea felt the opportunity to sign Hakimi was too good to pass up, or they have identified right-wing-back as a spot where they would like to strengthen this summer. We shall see…

