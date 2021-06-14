Mixed news for Arsenal as Real Madrid ready to offload six players in pursuit of Erling Haaland transfer

The latest Arsenal transfer news could leave Gunners fans with mixed feelings as Real Madrid put their plans together for the summer.

It’s clear a major overhaul is needed at the Bernabeu after a hugely disappointing 2020/21 season, and it seems the club could be prepared to offload a number of players in pursuit of a major signing.

According to Don Balon, as many as six big names could make way at Real Madrid as they pursue the signing of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

MORE: Arsenal working to beat Manchester City to £34million transfer

Among the players mentioned in the report is Martin Odegaard, who had a decent loan spell at Arsenal in the second half of the season just gone.

The Norway international doesn’t seem to be in Madrid’s long-term plans, and that could be good news for Arsenal if they decide to cash in on him to boost their chances of signing Haaland.

However, Don Balon also state that Odegaard could make his way to Dortmund as part of a swap deal for Haaland, in which case the Gunners would miss out.

Some Arsenal fans might be unsure about a permanent deal for Odegaard, but it seems the north London giants would like to keep him, according to football.london.

The 22-year-old was a little inconsistent in his brief time at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s long looked an exciting talent who could do much better after a full pre-season at Arsenal, as well as better players around him.

Don Balon also suggest that players like Isco, Dani Ceballos and Alvaro Odriozola could make way in a bid to help Los Blancos sign Haaland.