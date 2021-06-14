Menu

Video: Arsenal star teases fans with possible hint at transfer swoop for Premier League star

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes appears to have dropped a teasing hint over a transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with Bissouma by 90min and others, with the Mali international enjoying a superb season in the Premier League last term.

See below as an Arsenal fan asked Gabriel about Bissouma during an Instagram Live stream, calling on the Brazilian defender to touch his head if his old Lille team-mate is joining the club…

We’ve seen stuff like this before from players, and it’s never that easy to tell if it’s a pure coincidence, or if they’re just having a bit of fun with fans, rather than dropping genuine transfer hints.

This will certainly be one to watch, and you can’t blame Gooners for getting a bit excited by this cheeky hint from Gabriel.

