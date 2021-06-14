Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes appears to have dropped a teasing hint over a transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with Bissouma by 90min and others, with the Mali international enjoying a superb season in the Premier League last term.

See below as an Arsenal fan asked Gabriel about Bissouma during an Instagram Live stream, calling on the Brazilian defender to touch his head if his old Lille team-mate is joining the club…

I swear Gabriel Magalhaes loves gassing the mandem with his transfer teasers ??

"Touch your hair if Bissouma is coming to Arsenal"

Doesn't react to the Ruben Neves request…#afc pic.twitter.com/l0WAuATrLO — Gilles ???? (@GrimandiTweetss) June 11, 2021

We’ve seen stuff like this before from players, and it’s never that easy to tell if it’s a pure coincidence, or if they’re just having a bit of fun with fans, rather than dropping genuine transfer hints.

This will certainly be one to watch, and you can’t blame Gooners for getting a bit excited by this cheeky hint from Gabriel.