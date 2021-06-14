Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a potential summer transfer deal for Rangers left-back Borna Barisic.

The Croatia international will be with his country at Euro 2020 this summer, with Leeds seemingly set to be among the clubs to take a look at how he gets on.

Arsenal have also been linked with Barisic in recent times, so it seems pretty clear that he could be a fine signing for a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

The 28-year-old shone in the Scottish Premiership last season as Rangers won the title, and it would be interesting to see what he could do in a more competitive league.

Leeds fans will be desperate to see Marcelo Bielsa continuing to build a strong squad at Elland Road after their fine showing in their return to the top flight last term.

Barisic looks like he could fit in well in Bielsa’s side and ensure they can remain a comfortable mid-table side again instead of possibly being dragged into the relegation zone.