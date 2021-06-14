No sooner is he back at the Santiago Bernabeu, than Carlo Ancelotti is making moves to ensure that next season’s Real Madrid squad will be all his own.

To that end, the Italian is already looking to offload one of his goalkeepers, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Arsenal savaged by West Ham legend

The unlucky custodian will be Andriy Lunin. The 22-year-old was signed by the club back in 2018 but has yet to make a competitive appearance for Los Blancos.

He’s been farmed out on loan to Leganes, Valladolid and Real Oviedo respectively, and now Ancelotti has decided it’s time for the club to cut their losses on a keeper that wants to play and won’t get the chance to do so in the Spanish capital.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea star could complete his permanent exit in the next 48 hours Keith Hackett column: Euro 2020 referees impressive despite bizarre offside calls Mark Halsey column: Anthony Taylor helped save Christian Eriksen’s life

Napoli’s Alex Meret is expected to be Lunin’s replacement, and the 24-year-old will be signed with the intention of putting pressure on undisputed first-choice, Thibaut Courtois.

It’s unlikely to be the only change at Real this summer either.