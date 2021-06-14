Chelsea could seal the signing of one of their top targets if they give up a different player in exchange

The impact of covid-19 on club finances will probably result in more swap transfers happening as time goes on, and it does make a lot of sense for both teams.

The selling team can use it as a way to get a replacement for an outgoing player to bypass dealing with inflated price tags as everyone knows they need to sign someone, while the buying team can offload a squad player and reduce the overall price of an operation in the process.

It appears that Chelsea will end up sending at least one player to Inter Milan if they do sign Achraf Hakimi this summer, but a lot of players are being touted for that swap just now.

The Express reported earlier that a potential deal is still in the works, but the possible players who would head to Inter were touted as Tammy Abraham, Davide Zappacosta or Mateo Kovacic.

A more recent story from Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Inter has suggested that those players are currently on offer, but it’s actually Marcos Alonso who’s wanted in exchange as he’s seen to be an ideal fit for Simone Inzaghi’s system after he took over in the summer.

From Chelsea’s point of view that could still make sense – Ben Chilwell is the first-choice option on the left and Hakimi should be an improvement on their current options, but they will also need to agree on a fee on top of Alonso to sign him.