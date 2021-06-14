Chelsea star could complete his permanent exit in the next 48 hours

Every transfer window sees a lot of speculation about Olivier Giroud leaving Chelsea, and it finally looked like this summer would be his chance to move on.

He’s still a useful player to keep around but he’s now 34 years old and should be looking to play more regularly in his final years, while Chelsea should be looking to add at least one more striker this summer so it would cut his playing time even more.

He was set to be a free agent this summer so he would’ve had his pick of clubs, but Chelsea triggered a contract extension which did catch a lot of fans by surprise.

It now looks like that extension was purely done to allow the club to collect a transfer fee, and our colleagues at Sempre Milan have quoted Gazzetta Dello Sport in saying that a move to AC Milan could now be done in the next 48 hours.

It should be a great move for Giroud as he and Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t be able to start every single game so there should be a fair amount of rotation, while it’s thought that the deal is very close and he could even get a three-year deal out of this as well.

He’s such a handy and reliable player so Chelsea would probably want to keep him just in case, but this does look like the right thing to do at this stage of his career.