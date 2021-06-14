Carlo Ancelotti ready to gamble with surprise Chelsea transfer raid for new club Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s new manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on a surprise transfer deal for Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

The Germany international did not have the most convincing first season at Stamford Bridge, but previously looked like a player with world class potential at former club RB Leipzig.

According to Fichajes, it seems Ancelotti is ready to gamble on signing Werner for Madrid, with Chelsea possibly open to letting him go for the right price.

The Blues may well feel it’s worth cashing in on Werner already, as it could be important to help them fund moves for better attacking players.

Real could use that to their advantage, and would no doubt hope they could help the 25-year-old get a bit of confidence back and find his best form again.

If it works out for the Spanish giants, it could end up being a smart bit of business, as Werner is undoubtedly capable of being a great player and a key performer for a top club.

Some Chelsea fans may well be wary of letting Werner go to soon, as they’ll no doubt remember that they let talents like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku leave, only to see them become world class performers elsewhere.