“I want to understand what’s happened” – Christian Eriksen sends first public message since collapsing in Denmark game

Christian Eriksen has broken his silence after collapsing due to a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s game against Finland at the weekend.

The Inter Milan playmaker left the footballing world shell-shocked after suddenly collapsing and receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch in his country’s opening game at Euro 2020.

MORE: UEFA’s threat to Denmark revealed

Thankfully, Eriksen now seems to be recovering well, and has spoken for the first time about the incident and how he’s feeling, with the quotes carried in Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

Sending a message to fans, Eriksen said: “Thank you, I won’t give up. I feel better now – but I want to understand what’s happened,” he said. “I want to say thank you all for what you did for me.”

It was certainly disturbing to see Eriksen collapse the way he did, with the incident bringing back unpleasant memories of when something similar happened to Fabrice Muamba while he was playing for Bolton against Tottenham back in 2012.

It’s also a relief, however, that on both occasions there were medical professionals on the case quickly to save these players’ lives, and we now just have to hope Eriksen can continue to recover well.