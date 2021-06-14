Revealed: Liverpool move ahead of Manchester United in £43million transfer battle

Liverpool have reportedly moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to seal the transfer of Atalanta defender Cristiano Romero.

The Argentina international has shone in Serie A and looks to be available for around £43million this summer, with top clubs circling for his signature.

Romero had been strongly linked with Man Utd recently, but the latest transfer news from Calciomercato states that Liverpool are actually ahead of their rivals in the pursuit of this deal.

The Reds have already signed Ibrahima Konate this summer, but it may well be that Jurgen Klopp wants another centre-back as well.

It was a nightmare season for injuries at Anfield in 2020/21, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip missing most of the campaign.

United also need new defenders, however, with Romero likely to be an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can get back into this transfer battle, or if Liverpool will once again move quickly and bring in the signings they need.