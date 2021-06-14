It’s by no means a foregone conclusion that Cristiano Ronaldo will still be at Juventus next season.

There are a number of factors that need to be taken into account before that can be confirmed.

Not least a reported rift with new coach, Max Allegri, which developed during Allegri’s last period in charge of the bianconeri.

Then there’s the value for money which the Portuguese has provided, given that he hasn’t helped bring them the Champions League title, a trophy he was bought to assist with winning.

That hasn’t apparently stopped him giving his two-penneth on who he believes should partner him if he does remain at the club next season.

According to Don Balon, his preferred candidate is Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann, but it’s believed that the Frenchman’s astronomical wages would put paid to any deal.

The other name in the frame is Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, though whether Pep Guardiola would be happy to see his striker depart is another matter entirely.