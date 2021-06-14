Contact made: Jadon Sancho to Man United one step closer as Dortmund look to sign €40M replacement

Borussia Dortmund have already identified their replacement for Manchester United bound winger Jadon Sancho, according to Todo Fichajes.

Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the Sancho to Man United situation revealed that there are still details in regards to the transfer fee and payment structure that need to be ironed out.

However, at this point, you’d be surprised to see the move all through and not materialise for a second summer in a row. Sancho will likely be playing his football at Old Trafford next term.

Sancho’s move to United appears to have taken another step forward, too, with Dortmund having identified a replacement.

According to Todo Fichajes, PSV Eindhoven prodigy Donyell Malen has been earmarked as the man that can replace Sancho’s influence at Dortmund, with the Bundesliga giants already making contact over getting the deal done.

The report claims that it could take a bid in the region of €40M to free the 22-year-old from PSV, but Dortmund would be getting a considerable cash influx through the sale of Sancho – it’s a price they could afford to pay.

You could forgive Dortmund for wanting a replacement through the door before signing and sealing Sancho’s exit, but with contact already having been made, as per the report, this one could accelerate quickly.

Sancho may well be just days away from becoming a Manchester United player…

