Gareth Southgate and his England squad should be rightly proud of their opening group stage win over Croatia at Euro 2020.

It was the Three Lions’ first-ever win in a European Championship tournament opener, and sets them up nicely for the upcoming fixtures against Scotland and the Czech Republic.

One player that’s been there and done it for England is Wayne Rooney, and he’s pinpointed a couple of priority areas that the squad need to be focused upon if they want to ensure success at the tournament.

“There’s a lot of quality in the squad, my only worry is a lack of experience – it’s important Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson get fit because they will be vital moving forward,” he told Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Quality-wise they have as much as anyone in the competition and they have a great chance. “It was a good positive start, a solid professional performance.”

Though England were comfortable throughout the match against Croatia in the searing heat at Wembley, they will face tougher tests as they get deeper into the tournament.

England supporters’ expectations will skyrocket if, as expected, they make it out of the group.

Having their best players fit and firing will give the Three Lions every chance of bringing football home.