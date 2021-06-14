(Photos) Borussia Dortmund star and Chelsea transfer target Erling Haaland parties with bikini-clad women on yacht by Greek island Mykonos

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been spotted enjoying his summer off by partying on a yacht with some bikini-clad women.

See below for the images of the Norway international, who is sporting some eccentric brightly-coloured clothes as he takes time off during the close-season…

These images of Haaland come via a report from the Daily Mail, who state that the Norway international has been partying near the Greek island of Mykonos.

Haaland was in immense form for Dortmund last season, scoring 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions to attract the interest of Chelsea and others, according to the Telegraph.

Blues fans will no doubt be keen to keep an eye on Haaland this summer to see if he drops any social media hints over his future plans, as is increasingly common in the modern game.

For now, however, it seems fairly clear that football is not the main thing on Haaland’s mind!