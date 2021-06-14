Menu

‘Proper baller’ – These fans of Big Six clubs demand signing of Euro 2020 star who is ‘far better than Martial’

Fans of Premier League clubs have gone mad for Alexander Isak after the youngster’s superb performance for Sweden against Spain at Euro 2020.

Isak, who stands tall at 6’4, despite being just 21-years-old, currently plays his football with Spanish outfit Real Sociedad.

The striker, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, netted 17 goals in 34 La Liga appearances last term, a fine return for a player of his tender age.

Unsurprisingly, he will be leading the line for Sweden in their Euro 2020 campaign this summer and was tonight given the nod in their Euro 2020 opener against Spain.

Isak wasted no time showing the world what he’s capable of, running the Spain defence ragged and, by some distance, being Sweden’s biggest goal threat in the contest.

Alexander Isak in action against Spain

Fans of Premier League clubs, from Chelsea, to Manchester United, to Arsenal and beyond, have taken to Twitter to demand that their clubs sign him in the current transfer window.

Signing players based off of one performance isn’t usually advised – but this boy’s special.

