Rio Ferdinand tags two England stars in tweets as he urges them to seal Manchester United transfers

Rio Ferdinand has delivered his verdict on Manchester United’s potential signings of Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho.

Rice’s talent has been clear for some time, with the West Ham and England midfielder surely set for a career at the very highest level after showing what he can do in the Premier League and at international level.

It emerged last week, as per a report in the Guardian, that both Manchester City and Manchester United could make a move to land Rice this summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to improve his squad ahead of next season.

Solskjaer’s men finished second in the Premier League this season but failed to win any silverware after losing to Villarreal in the Europa League final in Gdansk.

United know they need to improve as they look to compete for the title and make it through the Champions League group stage next season, and with that in mind, they look set to invest heavily.

Rice could be part of that investment, linked with a move worth around £100million from West Ham United, and Reds legend Ferdinand has already delivered his verdict on the proposed deal.

Asked what number six United should buy this summer, he replied on Twitter: “Welcome @_DeclanRice.”

Ferdinand was also asked about the possibility of signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund with a deal appearing to be progressing nicely.

Asked if he expected the deal to get done, he replied: “Yes… just driving to Manchester now to get it done! Come on

@Sanchooo10.”