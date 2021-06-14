“New era set to start for Spurs” – reporter reveals when Paulo Fonseca will sign Tottenham contract

Tottenham are reportedly close to appointing Paulo Fonseca as their next manager, with a deal to be signed on Wednesday.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho towards the end of last season, with former player Ryan Mason taking charge of the first-team on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign.

It now seems, however, that Fonseca is close to taking over as Tottenham manager, with the reliable Fabrizio Romano tweeting the latest details…

Paulo Fonseca is expected to sign his contract as new Tottenham manager within Wednesday. Daniel Levy has approved the decision, Fabio Paratici wanted him strongly. New era set to start for Spurs. ???? #THFC #Spurs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2021

Romano says the ‘new era’ at Spurs is close to completion, with Fonseca set to sign his contract with the north London giants on Wednesday.

The Portuguese tactician was the candidate strongly targeted by Tottenham’s new director of football Fabio Paratici, and it will be interesting to see how they can work together to get the team back to its best.

It looks like THFC made a mistake axing Mauricio Pochettino when they did, but Fonseca could be another exciting appointment for the club if it goes through as expected.