Former West Ham star Arnautovic’s disgusting and x-rated racist rant at Euro 2020 goes unpunished

West Ham FC
There can simply be no excuse in this day and age for those in the public eye to engage in racist narrative, so Austria’s Marko Arnautovic should be condemned for his actions at Euro 2020.

The former West Ham striker was clearly excited to have opened his own personal account in the Sunday game against North Macedonia, but what followed afterwards is completely unacceptable.

According to Koha, cited by the Daily Mail, the Austrian said “I’m f***ing your Albanian mother” in the direction of North Macedonia’s Ezgjan Alioski.

Marko Arnautovic scores for Austria against North Macedonia

Incredibly, Arnautovic is yet to have been hauled over the coals for his outburst and has seemingly escaped any sort of punishment whatsoever.

The fact that he has, apparently, apologised for his actions are of little consequence, given the words and phraseology used.

If UEFA fail to hold the player to account, it really does show how little they value movements such as ‘Kick it Out’ and are only interested in paying lip service to them.

