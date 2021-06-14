It’s fair to say that the 2020/21 campaign is one that Liverpool would prefer to write off for the most part.

A succession of injuries which killed off any hopes of the Reds retaining their first English top-flight titles was just the tip of the iceberg.

MORE: Arsenal savaged by West Ham legend

Anfield, which was previously a fortress, became a ground where any team could go and get a result.

And yet, when it mattered, Jurgen Klopp’s side dug deep and got themselves back into the Champions League at the death.

That was due in no small part to an incredible headed goal by goalkeeper Alisson, though it’s another custodian that has brought some close season good news.

According to The Athletic, Adrian has signed a new two-year deal to remain at the club and he couldn’t be happier.

“I’m delighted, I’m very happy to stay in the club,” he was quoted as saying.

“Firstly, because it’s a reward from the club for the hard work that I’ve been doing since I signed two years ago.

“I really appreciate that confidence from the club, from the manager and from everyone involved in that situation.

“And secondly, and above all of that, it’s a pleasure to stay in Liverpool – it’s such a big club. But being as well a family club, it’s very special for any player to stay here. I am privileged.”

More Stories / Latest News Matt Le Tissier courting controversy again as he quotes Covid conspiracy theorists regarding Eriksen incident (Video) Wojciech Szczesny own goal gifts Slovakia lead after incisive nutmeg and strike from Robert Mak Chelsea could seal the signing of one of their top targets if they give up a different player in exchange

Ahead of the new 2021/22 season, having a player that knows he will only ever get a shot because of an injury to the man ahead of him is invaluable, and is a different type of professionalism.

Klopp will almost certainly be delighted with that attitude.