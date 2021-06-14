When you’re 43 years of age and been playing at the top level of the game for 26 years, retirement is almost certainly a possibility.

Not for one legend of the Italian game it isn’t, however.

Despite rumours to the contrary, Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon has denied that he will be hanging up his gloves at the end of the current campaign.

According to a tweet from renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Buffon is heading back to where it all started for him.

Gigi Buffon confirms that he’s “not retiring” and he’ll continue to play football next season. He’s joining Parma in Italian 2nd division, here we go confirmed! ?? Amazing comeback where he started his career 26 years ago. Contract set to be signed until June 2023. ?? #Buffon pic.twitter.com/Nv8ah03R7Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2021

He will drop down a division and rejoin Parma in Serie B, where he’ll sign a two-year contract that will take him up to 2023, when he’ll be 45 years of age.

The Italian is an example to all those coming behind him, and his professionalism has always shone through.

To be able to get to his mid-forties and be able to play in the second-highest professional league in his country is testament to how well he’s looked after himself.