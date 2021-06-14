Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The Blues are being linked with a move for Grealish by Fichajes, who claim Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the England international.

MORE: Chelsea launch smart swap deal bid for world class wide-man

They also state that Manchester City and Liverpool are also among Grealish’s admirers after his superb form in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea would do well to snap Grealish up if possible, especially if it meant beating a major title rival like City to his signature.

Still, Grealish surely won’t come cheap, with a previous report from ESPN suggesting the 25-year-old could cost as much as £100million.

Chelsea spent big last summer on the likes of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, so it may be that they’ll splash the cash again on someone like Grealish, who could be an upgrade on the likes of Christian Pulisic in the attacking midfield department.

City surely also need a signing like Grealish, however, as Pep Guardiola arguably still doesn’t have that perfect long-term replacement for David Silva.