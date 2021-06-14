Journalist claims Arsenal are interested in signing three players from Brazilian giants

We do have access to video highlights from almost every league in the world, but there’s still something exciting about your team being linked with some players who are doing well in South America.

The Brazilian league in particular has churned out so many superstars over the years but it’s not widely broadcast in the UK, so this could interest some Arsenal fans as it appears that they are keeping tabs on a few Gremio players:

Pelo menos três jogadores do Grêmio estão nas listas de interesse do futebol europeu: Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund e Inter de Milão observam Vanderson, Ferreira e Ricardinho, respectivamente. Importante frisar: Não houve nada de proposta.@FutebolGuaiba — Rafael Pfeiffer (@rafapfeiffer) June 14, 2021

The reporter does stress that no talks or negotiations are currently underway for any of the trio just now, while Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be interested in the same three players.

Ferreira is the most experienced of the three but he’s still only 23, while he’s a winger who can play on either side and his return of eleven goals and eight assists in only 23 games makes for impressive reading.

Ricardinho is 20 years old and he can also cover either flank, but he tends to play as a number 9 and he’s also impressed so far with eight goals as he looks to establish himself as a starter.

Vanderson is the youngest at 19 but he plays an attacking right-back which could be a real need for Arsenal going forward, so he could be one to keep an eye on going forward if Bellerin does leave and they struggle to find an adequate replacement.

It’s still in the early stages of interest and it sounds like it would be a shock if any moves were made this summer, but it’s definitely a reason for Gunners fans to keep an eye on Gremio going forward.