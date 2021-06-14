Menu

‘Just excellent insight’ – These football fans agree with Ian Wright’s assessment of Emma Hayes’ co-commentary at Euro 2020

She’s long been heralded as a genius in the women’s game, and for Euro 2020, Chelsea Women’s manager, Emma Hayes, has been trying her hand at co-commentary.

Attitudes from those watching clearly need to change given that more and more women are getting involved in the men’s game in one way or another, and it’s not just token gestures either.

In Hayes’ case, she has the working knowledge to back up her punditry and can explain certain aspects of play in as much, if not more detail than some of the men she is working with.

It’s perhaps to that end why so many people listening to her during the Poland v Slovakia match have been so positive.

On social media, it stands to reason that there will still be one or two idiots who think it’s funny to throw out the odd chauvanistic line, however, most appeared to agree with Ian Wright’s assessment of her talents.

