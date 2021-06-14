She’s long been heralded as a genius in the women’s game, and for Euro 2020, Chelsea Women’s manager, Emma Hayes, has been trying her hand at co-commentary.

Attitudes from those watching clearly need to change given that more and more women are getting involved in the men’s game in one way or another, and it’s not just token gestures either.

MORE: Arsenal savaged by West Ham legend

In Hayes’ case, she has the working knowledge to back up her punditry and can explain certain aspects of play in as much, if not more detail than some of the men she is working with.

It’s perhaps to that end why so many people listening to her during the Poland v Slovakia match have been so positive.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Welcome to Chelsea’ – These Blues fans call on club to ‘bin off Haaland’ and sign Euro 2020 star performer Former West Ham star Arnautovic’s disgusting and x-rated racist rant at Euro 2020 goes unpunished Wojciech Szczesny’s incredible four-tournament opening day hoodoo – two clangers, an injury and a red card

On social media, it stands to reason that there will still be one or two idiots who think it’s funny to throw out the odd chauvanistic line, however, most appeared to agree with Ian Wright’s assessment of her talents.

Just listen to Emma Hayes feeding us insight and knowledge ?? Elite. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 14, 2021

She’s one of the best co-commentators I’ve listened to so far — Cosmo (@CosmoKhan) June 14, 2021

Just saying this to my wife. The technical and tactical knowledge oozes from her. So does experience of international football. Top pundit we hopefully hear / see more of — Andy Hilton (@Hiltaldo) June 14, 2021

a million times better than jenas and mccoist — X_The_Andy_X ?? (@X_The_Andy_X) June 14, 2021

The most insightful and comprehensive commentary yet (both channels). — Buz Burrow (@buzburrow) June 14, 2021