Juventus Juan Cuadrado opens up about Colombia’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador to kick off Copa América

Colombia came away with a 1-0 result against Ecuador to come away with the three points to kick off the Copa América.

The lone goal for Los Cafeteros came from a free-kick set-piece that led to some key passing, with Boca Juniors midfielder Edwin Cardona finishing the play with a strike.

One of the players in the build-up of that free-kick was Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado. The right-wing midfielder appreciates the victory against Ecuador and stated that there was little time to prepare for the tournament.

Following the victory for Colombia, the 33-year-old spoke to the media, where Diario AS relayed his comments.

One of the first questions thrown at Cuadrado is his thoughts on the overall game. From their fixture against Argentina, manager Reinaldo Rueda made a lot of changes to the starting eleven. Cuadrado would touch on the team chemistry as a result of a new look to the starters.

“It was important to start winning; it was a challenging game on a difficult court. We did not have time to prepare the game well because we did not have the right conditions, but we achieved the result with hunger and desire. What is the most important,” Cuadrado said.

“It is very important because having so many changes, the team maintained its identity. There are no substitutes here; we are all starters. Everyone who enters the field wants to contribute what is most important.”

Finally, Cuadrado discussed the lone goal of the game by Cardona in detail and how they developed the play.

“We saw the possibility, we talked about it just before he kicked, thank God it came out, and it helped him to give us the three points. We had tried the play a couple of times, especially in Barranquilla. We only talked about it here, and it happened,” Cuadrado said.