Though Ronald Koeman steered Barcelona away from what was their biggest on-pitch crisis for years, he still wasn’t able to deliver the La Liga title to the Catalans.

With five games to go of the 2020/21 season, the title was in Barca’s hands, but the club let it slip through their fingers with Atletico Madrid eventually crowned champions.

The Dutchman did take the squad to a Copa del Rey triumph, but for a team of Barcelona’s stature, that isn’t really good enough.

Koeman could point to a lack of strength in depth in his squad, and to that end, Mundo Deportivo report that he is desperately searching for a powerful, box-to-box midfielder to complement the players he already has in situ.

Despite being near certainties for the capture of Gini Wijnaldum, the club were unable to close what was effectively a free transfer.

Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong and Pedri could be said to be fixtures in the middle for the Catalans, and Koeman also needs to find space for Riqui Puig and Ilaix Moriba.

Not to mention being able to sell Miralem Pjanic, Matheus and Philippe Coutinho as well as deciding what to do with returning loanee, Carles Alena.

It’s clearly going to be a busy close season for the Dutchman.