“A great player” – Liverpool’s new signing backed for success by former team-mate

Liverpool’s new signing Ibrahima Konate has been backed to be a success at the club after recently completing his move from RB Leipzig.

Konate’s old team-mate Yvon Mvogo played with Konate at Leipzig, and it’s clear he rates the French centre-back very highly as he expects him to make a great impact at Anfield.

Liverpool urgently needed a signing in defence this summer after a difficult 2020/21 campaign in which the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip spent much of the season out injured.

Konate impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and looks like just what Jurgen Klopp needed for his back line, and Mvogo has paid him huge praise as he discusses his big move to Liverpool.

“Ibra Konate is just such a fantastic defender,” Mvogo is quoted by the Daily Mirror. “He had some injuries this year so he couldn’t show his full potential.

“He’s one of the best young defenders I have seen in my career and I just wish him all the best at Liverpool.

“I’m sure he will succeed there and show everyone what a great player he is.

“I know he has all the attributes needed to do well in the Premier League. He has all the strengths a defender needs.

“Ibra is a fantastic human being, really lovely, someone who is really kind and always there for you.

“It doesn’t matter if you play for the club or work for the club, he’s the same with everyone. He’s just such a lovely person and I wish him the best.”

Liverpool fans will hope this high praise ends up being accurate and that Konate can go on and help out at the back next season as the Reds look to bounce back from a trophyless 2020/21 season.