Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Helder Costa could leave Elland Road this summer.

Costa has been with Leeds since 2019 when he initially joined on loan from Wolves before making his move permanent a year after on a deal worth around £15million.

The 27-year-old has gone on to 65 league appearances for the club since that initial arrival around two years ago, but he had to settle for just 13 Premier League starts this term.

And amid reports in Georgia that the Whites are in talks to sign Rubin Kazan winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Robinson believes Costa’s time at the club could be about to come to an end.

“If Leeds are looking for another winger, it tells you that one of them is going to be on the boat and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Helder Costa,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“I don’t think he’s played particularly well this season, he’s been in and out of the team and he might be looking for a regular opportunity to play.

“If Leeds strengthen that area it suggests it’ll be one out and one in.”

Costa is under contract at Elland Road until 2024, but should he be allowed to leave, the winger could command a fee of around £9million, according to Transfermarkt.

In all, he made 23 first-team appearances for Leeds this season, scoring five and assisting five, including three Premier League goals and assists respectively.

Marcelo Bielsa has often gone with Rafinha and Jack Harrison out wide this season, while Ezgjan Alioski and Stuart Dallas have been first-choice for the wing-back roles.