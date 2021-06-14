Leicester City remains keen on signing Atalanta left wing-back Robin Gosens but would need to up its offer to meet the Serie A side’s new transfer demand.

Gosens shined in his fourth full season with Atalanta; the German defender notched goal contributions against the likes of AS Roma and Napoli over the campaign.

Following yet another standout season with Atalanta, Gosens has continued to garner notable transfer interest from even the likes of Chelsea and Juventus, as noted by the Spanish-based outlet Todofichajes.

Leicester City has quietly emerged as the most active club pursuing Gosens.

As noted by the Italian-based outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Leicester City recently put forth a €20 million offer on the table to Atalanta for the versatile defender.

Leicester’s offer was turned down as while Atalanta is open to selling Gosens, club officials would only consider offloading the player if they receive an offer of at least €35 million for him.

It is not known whether Leicester City plans to meet Atalanta’s hefty transfer demands for the German talent or if the club will look elsewhere for a possible new starting left-back.

This potential move could bolster Leicester’s wide play considering the grand success that Gosens and current Foxes right-back Timothy Castagne had during their three seasons together with the Nerazzurri.

In the big picture, Leicester also has the option of simply ending its pursuit of Gosens in order to prioritize other positions that are in dire need of depth additions.

Leicester club officials will certainly want to roll out a team capable of making a Premier League top-four push while also pulling off a possible deep run in next season’s Europa League competition.