Liverpool are reportedly making good progress on a transfer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

The Reds have previously been linked strongly with Neuhaus by the print edition of Kicker, as translated by Sport Witness, and it now seems talks are at a pretty advanced stage.

This is according to a report from Don Balon, who suggest Liverpool have moved into pole position to beat Real Madrid and others to Neuhaus’ signature thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s personal talks with the player.

The report compares the Germany international to Toni Kroos, and it certainly seems like he could be an exciting signing, arriving for a potential bargain fee of just €40million.

Liverpool need a new signing in midfield, with Georginio Wijnaldum leaving the club at the end of his contract and sealing a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neuhaus looks like he could be ideal to give LFC something different in midfield, with the 24-year-old clearly looking set for a fine career at the highest level.

Don Balon also claim that the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus had been interested in Neuhaus, but Liverpool now look the strong favourites.

If the Gladbach ace does go on to be a big hit at Anfield, Liverpool fans will have Klopp to thank for his role in getting this deal done.