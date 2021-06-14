Liverpool star confident of finally being cleared for transfer away

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is reportedly confident of finally being cleared to complete a permanent transfer away from the club.

The Reds ace has been on loan at Porto and it now looks like he’s edging closer to completing a permanent move to the Portuguese giants, according to Football Insider.

Grujic initially looked a hugely promising young player when he joined Liverpool a few years ago, but it never quite worked out for him at Anfield, and it’s no surprise that he’s now set to be sold.

The Serbian has performed well for Porto and should be a good signing for them, while it should also be useful for Liverpool to raise funds to add to their transfer budget.

The Merseyside giants need to make some changes to their squad this summer after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, so offloading unwanted squad players is sure to be important to help give Jurgen Klopp the money he needs to strengthen his side.