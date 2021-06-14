Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen for his club to move quickly for the transfer of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international was in superb form for Inter last season and makes sense as a target for City at the moment due to the recent departure of Sergio Aguero.

MORE: Could Chelsea be set to SPOIL Man City’s transfer plans?

According to Don Balon, Guardiola is a big fan of Lukaku and wants to take advantage of Inter’s financial woes, with Lukaku possibly available for around £73million.

The report explains, however, that Guardiola is aware that the Serie A giants may be able to avoid offloading Lukaku if they can sell their other star players like Lautaro Martinez or Achraf Hakimi.

City are also linked in the report with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, but one imagines that Lukaku may be a more realistic alternative.

The former Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea forward is proven in the Premier League and might fancy another stab at English football, even if his recent spell at Old Trafford didn’t really work out.

Lukaku would surely flourish in this City side, who would create plenty of chances for him and perhaps not leave him as isolated up front as he sometimes found himself at United.