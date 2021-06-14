If you happen to be one of those supporters at home watching a world-class goal being scored or an epic moment in a match being shown on the television, rather than being lucky enough to be at the game itself, then the least you expect is a world-class commentary to go with it.

For example, Sergio Aguero’s Premier League winning goal will always be synonymous with Martin Tyler’s ‘Aguerooooo’ moment.

MORE: Arsenal savaged by West Ham legend

Ditto Kenneth Wolstenhome with ‘they think it’s all over, it is now.’

There are plenty of other examples of certain words or phrases being what reminds supporters of a goal or special moment, and they simply wouldn’t be the same without the accompanying excitable narrative.

Imagine football fans’ disappointment at the flat, monotone commentary that was delivered when Patrik Schick scored from almost the halfway line for the Czech Republic against Scotland on Monday afternoon.

More Stories / Latest News Medical this week: Man United close in on their first summer signing Photo: Scotland only have themselves to blame for spectacular Schick strike Major blow for Man United despite claims that Raphael Varane will leave Real Madrid

Dull, dreary and not at all descriptive of what had just been seen by millions of viewers everywhere.

Incredible goal, unbelievably biased dreadful commentary. That’s one thing English commentators do well is praising opposition goals. You’d never see Martin Tyler react like that — Matt Wallis (@MattWallis25) June 14, 2021

It is the best. Don’t let that commentary subdue you. One of the greatest goals ever scored in international tournament football. — drycleaningcollector (@drycleaningcltr) June 14, 2021

Commentators made it sound like a tap in — Matty (@Matty_Ox10) June 14, 2021

Awful commentary that. Acted like the lad had just scored a rebound from 3 yards — JamesLee (@LeeJamescord) June 14, 2021

This is awful commentary. Come on @BBCSport @BBCMOTD of course we’d like Scotland to do well but you’ve got to justice to what an amazing goal this is. — David Waters (@davidwaters79) June 14, 2021