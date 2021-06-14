Menu

‘Made it sound like a tap in’ – These football fans are none too happy at the commentary for Schick’s world-class strike

If you happen to be one of those supporters at home watching a world-class goal being scored or an epic moment in a match being shown on the television, rather than being lucky enough to be at the game itself, then the least you expect is a world-class commentary to go with it.

For example, Sergio Aguero’s Premier League winning goal will always be synonymous with Martin Tyler’s ‘Aguerooooo’ moment.

Ditto Kenneth Wolstenhome with ‘they think it’s all over, it is now.’

There are plenty of other examples of certain words or phrases being what reminds supporters of a goal or special moment, and they simply wouldn’t be the same without the accompanying excitable narrative.

Imagine football fans’ disappointment at the flat, monotone commentary that was delivered when Patrik Schick scored from almost the halfway line for the Czech Republic against Scotland on Monday afternoon.

Dull, dreary and not at all descriptive of what had just been seen by millions of viewers everywhere.

