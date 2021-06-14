Major blow for Man United despite claims that Raphael Varane will leave Real Madrid

Man United fans will expect a couple of big-name signings to boost their chances of winning silverware next season, and one of those needs to come at centre back.

They were hurt too many times last season by conceding cheap goals, so finding someone to partner and compliment Harry Maguire is probably the biggest need in the transfer market just now.

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane has been linked on a regular basis this summer, but the latest report from El Confidencial does confirm that he’s set to leave Real, but it doesn’t look like Old Trafford is his first choice.

They claim that he’s definitely rejecting a new contract, but his current deal expires in 2022 and Real don’t want to lose him for nothing so he is expected to be sold.

It’s believed that he wants to return to France so PSG are the club that he wants to join, while the suggested price tag of €60m should be affordable to them too. It is confirmed that Man United are still interested so the chase might not be over, but they will need to go the extra mile to convince him to join.

PSG do have some solid options in their defence but Varane could take them to a new level again, and they appear to be the favourites for his signature at this point.