Riyad Mahrez has fuelled Erling Haaland to Manchester City rumours after being spotted partying with the Borussia Dortmund star in Mykonos.

Haaland is the most coveted player in world football at current, with The Athletic reporting back in April that Man City were in the race to sign him.

Club legend Sergio Aguero left City at the end of his contract, leaving Pep Guardiola in dire need of recruiting a centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, also played for Man City during his career, so there’s an obvious connection to be made.

While it certainly cannot serve as evidence that Haaland will be heading to the Etihad this summer, he does appear to have made a friend in City star Riyad Mahrez.

Videos emerged of the pair partying together in Mykonos, Greece.

Mahrez, who may have had one too many tequilas while out partying with the Norway superstar, sent out the below tweet after the videos began to circulate.

Agent Mahrez on duty ????????? https://t.co/zAyNPJRwwh — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) June 14, 2021

It probably means nothing, but it’ll be enough to get City fans excited, make no mistake.

With Haaland at the centre of a transfer pursuit involving some of the biggest clubs on the planet, his every move is going to be analysed.

