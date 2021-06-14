Manchester City star has Barcelona and Atletico Madrid transfer offers

Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly a transfer target for both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Portugal international has had a fine career at the Etihad Stadium, though he was not as much of a first-team regular in the season just gone, so could move on in this transfer window.

According to Duncan Castles in the tweet below, Silva has offers from both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as a possible move to La Liga lies in store…

Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City and has two offers in La Liga. One from Atletico; second from Barcelona.

Understand that Barca are also pursuing Joao Cancelo, and proposing ‘FFP swap’ deals. Options include Sergi Roberto + Ousmane Dembele. https://t.co/LD9T9HEdOD https://t.co/ewwDnZKvGV pic.twitter.com/EJlsm1fyai — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) June 12, 2021

Castles also notes that he previously reported on Atletico trying to offer Saul Niguez to City as part of any deal for Silva.

One imagines some City fans will be unsure about letting such a talented player go when he surely still has a role to play in Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 26-year-old can play a variety of attacking roles, so could at the very least be a useful squad player, though the player himself will surely want to feature more regularly, which might be more realistic for him at Barca or Atletico.