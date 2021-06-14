Manchester United open to offering Anthony Martial to Spanish giants in bid to land transfer target

Manchester United are open to the idea of offering Anthony Martial as part of a swap deal to sign Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, according to Fichajes.

When Man United completed the acquisition of Martial from AS Monaco, you got the feeling that they had landed themselves a future superstar. Ultimately, they raided the French side one prodigy too early.

Martial, while an effective tool for the Red Devils going forward, has not developed into the player that many at Old Trafford hoped he would be. As a result, Fichajes believe that the club are keen to move him on this summer.

An option that has emerged, as per the report, is offering Martial in an exchange deal that would take Kieran Trippier to Man United, with the England international being recruited to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

While it may be a puzzling proposition for Man United fans, with Martial’s market value surely being higher than Trippier’s, we are talking about a player that the club don’t need and one that they could certainly do with adding to the squad.

As reported by Transfermarkt, though, Martial is tied down to a long-term contract, which isn’t due to expire in the summer of 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.

Man United could present Atletico with the opportunity to sign Martial, using Trippier as a makeweight and giving the Premier League giants some cash in addition. Though, it’s unclear whether the Spanish champions would be keen.

